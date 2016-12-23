9 Skin Treatments That Give Instant Results

When it comes to pretty much, well, everything, it’s no secret that millennials expect swift service, same-day delivery, and overall efficiency. Our need for instant gratification is even true with beauty treatments.
After all, if Amazon Prime Now can deliver toilet paper within the hour and UberEATS can promise a warm, cooked meal in minutes, why shouldn’t our dermatologists be capable of fading brown spots or zapping zits in an instant?
Of course, dealing with skin isn’t quite that simple. But as it turns out, there are several beauty treatments designed to target common skin issues and provide (nearly) instant gratification. We called on Zein Obagi, MD, and Michael Lin, MD, two experts in the field of cosmetic dermatology, for their insight into these speedy cosmetic procedures.
Ready to finally get rid of your acne scars? Worried about the once-faint lines etching themselves deeper around your mouth? This one’s for you. Read on for a beginner’s guide to nine skin concerns and the relatively quick treatments that will help bid them goodbye.
