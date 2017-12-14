For my first look, I decided to rip off the metaphorical Band-Aid with a look that truly terrified me: heavy blue eyeshadow, pink blush, and bright coral lips. Officially out of my cosmetics comfort zone, when I reached for my makeup bag, I didn't really know where to start, so I just winged it. There was zero technique involved as I just brushed the turquoise shadow over my lids. It was a lot, and my first instinct was to rub it off (but I resisted). As I exited my building, my doorman had nothing but nice words. A colleague did a double take as soon as she saw me and came closer for a better look. By mid-afternoon, after I’d accidentally rubbed my eyes and eaten lunch, the colours had faded nicely into a watercolor version of themselves that I didn’t hate. I’ve never been so thankful for my combination of thick eyebrows, dark hair, and olive skin tone, which (I think) stood up to the bright shades and toned them down a bit. Don’t get me wrong: I don't think I'd ever (read: never in a million years) wear this look again, but I might break up the look and try only blue shadow or only coral lipstick the next time I feel the desire to get gussied up. It’s still TBD.