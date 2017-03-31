The “effortless” trope has long been the way to distinguish cool style from style that tries too hard. But finding that balance — especially for those who love a good head-to-toe masterpiece — can be challenging. At least it was until “statement staples” (looking at you, big-ass sleeves!) introduced a fresh approach to dressing over the past few seasons. Marked by creative yet simple shapes like feminine, voluminous shirting; unique denim silhouettes; and oversized earrings; these pieces have a confidence about them that says "I'm here," without screaming it from the rooftops. At their core, these styles are basics — white shirts, jeans, hoops — but their subtle design tweaks add that something, alleviating their wearer from the print- and texture-mixing puzzle previously required to look interesting.