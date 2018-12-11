All The Big Winners From The 2018 Fashion Awards

From one royal-approved designer to the next: the British Designer of the Year Womenswear award was presented to Clare Waight Keller at Givenchy by none other than Meghan Markle, whose appearance at the awards was a surprise to everyone – including the designer. The Duchess of Sussex gave a touching speech about the importance of supporting designers who not only make beautiful clothes but who represent your values, too. "When I met her for the first time 11 months ago, I knew that we'd be working very closely together," she said before announcing Keller as the winner.