Why Farmworkers Are Sharing Their Lives (& GRWM Routines) on TikTok

“I love to record about my job because I love my job,” she says “Working in strawberries, I know a lot of people can relate to me — maybe not specifically strawberry but cauliflower, broccoli, because they are also farmworkers. They are respectable jobs, and I thought it would be nice to upload videos [to show that] … [I] realized people enjoyed this content. That is maybe where I got the ideas of recording myself picking the fruit, how to cover yourself, arriving at work, how many hours we work. People sometimes criticize how we work but they do not know how we are meant to dress.”