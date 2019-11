Sure, online shopping lets you scroll through stores in your sheepskin slippers, but that doesn't mean it's not stressful. When you've got tabs open for 10 different sites, it's hard to keep track of everything. Cue Fancy . This crowd-curated shopping platform lets you browse, bookmark, and buy trending products in one place, all without leaving your couch or getting lost in the tabs. And, because style and stress don't mix, we're partnering up with Fancy to create the Lazy Girl Gift Guide — and give away $1,000 to do all your holiday shopping.