Maggie Parker
New York
12 Reasons The Bronx Is Our New Favorite Borough
Maggie Parker
Oct 16, 2014
New York
Yes, You Can Afford The Hamptons — Here's The Trick
Maggie Parker
Oct 3, 2014
New York
What It's REALLY Like To Be A Creative Twentysomething In NYC
Maggie Parker
Sep 3, 2014
Movies
How To Do A Girls' Night Out Right — According To Hollywood
Chick flicks: The term that was once a cinematic put-down now speaks to a beloved genre. Nowhere in film is there such a celebration of female friendship,
by
Maggie Parker
Movies
Friends
Creator Brings Us A New Netflix Comedy Worth Bin...
Do you ever recognize a name but can’t figure out how you know it? Like Mary-Ellis Bunim, Ryan Murphy, and in this case, Marta Kauffman? It’s a name
by
Maggie Parker
Friends Of R29
Win $1,000 To Refresh Your Wardrobe This Spring!
Say what you will, but we love spring cleaning. Sure, clearing out our closets can be a total hassle, but when it's all done, we have plenty of room
by
Maggie Parker
Friends Of R29
Enter Here To Win $500 In Fitness Swag!
This year, you're determined to kick your fitness routine into high gear, hitting the gym even on the coldest mornings. And, we've got some swag to keep
by
Maggie Parker
Food & Drinks
Olive Oil Cocktails Sound Strange, But Taste
Amazing
If you prefer your cocktails as on-trend as your closet, you should probably drizzle some olive oil into your cup. Bars across the country are proving
by
Maggie Parker
Sex & Relationships
Over It: 5 Strange But Effective Ways To Breeze Through Your Breakup
Beware those weeks between Thanksgiving and New Year's when breakups skyrocket. As we're reaching the tail end of this precarious season, some of us
by
Maggie Parker
Jennifer Lawrence
American Hustle
’s Costume Designer Tells Great Jennifer ...
While we admit that David O. Russell is a genius with this heavy-hitter flick, it’s Michael Wilkinson who is responsible for bringingAmerican Hustle
by
Maggie Parker
Movies
American Hustle
: David O. Russell Does It Again
When a movie opens with an elaborate comb-over and a hairy beer belly, you know you’re in for something…interesting. American Hustle completes
by
Maggie Parker
Home
The Lazy Girl Gift Guide (Plus, A Little Something For Broke Girls)
Sure, online shopping lets you scroll through stores in your sheepskin slippers, but that doesn't mean it's not stressful. When you've got tabs open for
by
Maggie Parker
Los Angeles
Take A Walk In Blogger Jill Wallace’s Little Black Boots
If you mixed Rumi Neely with Erin Wasson, and added a heavy dose of down-to-earth California cool, what would you get? "A cowgirl in a kimono." That's how
by
Maggie Parker
Travel
Montauk Guide: Where To Surf, Shop, Sip, & Savor
When you’re on your way to Montauk from Manhattan, it might feel like you're headed towards the end of the earth, but it’s only the end of Long
by
Maggie Parker
Entertainment
Are You There God? It’s Us — 5 Judy Blume Books We Wish Were Movies
While our preteen years were filled with wonderful events, they couldn’t quite make up for all the scary ones. First kisses, secret clubs, and boy-band
by
Maggie Parker
