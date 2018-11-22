Non-Cheesy Family Tattoos To Get Over Thanksgiving Break

If there's anything we've learned from Hollywood couples this year, it's that the only way to prove your undying affection is through tattoos. Long gone are the days of engraved Tiffany rings — now, nothing says "I love you" more than getting the sentiment inked permanently on your body.
But what we've also learned is that things can go south quickly, and when they do, we hope you saved enough cash for the eventual, often elaborate cover-up. In the end, if you want to get a tattoo with someone, you're probably better off going with your pet pig, RGB, or better yet, your family. At the end of the day, even if they drive you crazy, they will never leave you.
While the thought of family tattoos might seem tacky (and, trust us, there are many ideas and designs that are), some designs are a seriously cool way to cement your forever bond. So for Thanksgiving break, while you're all gathered together in one place, we've rounded up the best tattoo ideas to try with your siblings, cousins, mom, or whoever else wants to sneak out of the house while the turkey is cooking.