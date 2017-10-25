"If you're not being treated well, or your partner isn't kind to you or your family members, then [your family] has the right to be protective over you and share their concerns with you," says Lindsay Chrisler, a love and relationship coach in NYC. "But if they're kind to you, and you are in love with them, then your family really needs to be accepting." Before you confront your family, though, Chrisler suggests taking a second to figure out why your family members may not be big fans of your significant other. "Step into their shoes, and try to understand why they're feeling the way they are," she says. "It doesn't mean you have to be approving or accepting of that reason. It just makes you aware of that reason."