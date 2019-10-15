From Matcha To Split-Spirit, Bartenders Say These Are The Top Fall Drink Trends

As autumn comes creeping in, you'll probably find yourself switching up what you eat. You may warm up with more soups and stews, opt for seasonal fall ingredients, and treat yourself to hardier dishes that will keep you satisfied even as you brave cooler fall weather. Changing our meal plans based on the season is a give in, so why wouldn't we also change up what we drink.
Just as food menus at restaurants are altered to fit each season, many spots also introduce new beverages to suit the time of year. To find out the new cocktail menu additions we can expect to see this fall, we spoke to 11 beverage professionals. Ahead, they predict this season's biggest drink trends. A few of them even share recipes for how you can embrace these trends at home.