For the eco-conscious consumer, secondhand shopping is less of a trend and more a way of life — because buying thrifted pieces reduces textile waste, saves water and energy, and lowers our collective carbon footprint. And while the influx of digital thrifting platforms has made it remarkably easy to buy and sell pre-worn clothing and accessories, it can feel overwhelming to figure out what to buy and from where.
Enter: Holt Renfrew — the Canadian fashion and lifestyle retailer is rising to the occasion with its new Pre-Loved handbag category. Not only will shoppers be able to purchase designer designs, like Gucci, Saint Laurent, Dior, and Balenciaga, for a fraction of the price, but each piece is vetted with transparent quality reporting. That also means there’s no risk of counterfeit or mislabeled goods, as each purchase is guaranteed by Holt Renfrew to be 100% authentic.
And a new season obviously means a new (old) bag, which is why we rounded up the seven biggest handbag trends to help you anchor your Fall 2022 ‘fits. From the oversized silhouette to Barbiecore, click through to shop Holt Renfrew’s Pre-Loved line to get the look for less.