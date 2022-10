Enter: Holt Renfrew — the Canadian fashion and lifestyle retailer is rising to the occasion with its new Pre-Loved handbag category. Not only will shoppers be able to purchase designer designs, like Gucci, Saint Laurent, Dior, and Balenciaga, for a fraction of the price, but each piece is vetted with transparent quality reporting. That also means there’s no risk of counterfeit or mislabeled goods, as each purchase is guaranteed by Holt Renfrew to be 100% authentic.