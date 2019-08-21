This Is The Dress That'll Define Fall 2019

Maybe you've felt it already: an irrational pull, in the dog days of summer, to pre-order a moto jacket or fisherman sweater that you can't comfortably wear for another few months. But while it might seem illogical or frivolous, in reality, preemptive shopping is actually a marker of sartorial savvy. That's the thinking-ahead, fall-preview vibe we're after with our IG Stories series Shopping Wednesdays, which we're iterating off of below, in partnership with Macy's.
In this week's installment, we're talking dresses, in particular The One for A/W 2019. Moodily romantic and arguably more versatile than their springtime counterpart, dark florals for fall are truly groundbreaking. Keep scrolling for some midnight blooms, as seen in work-appropriate wrap styles and cold-shoulder silhouettes for hot(house) nights out.
Advertisement
If we're going by the shopping maxim that you shouldn't buy something unless you can think of at least three ways to wear it, this wrap dress is a total "proceed to checkout without looking back."
Depicted: you and your work wife, congregating by the espresso machine in chiffon printed with painterly blossoms.
Proof that florals can go to the club. (Those shoulder cutouts, whew.)
This guy does the print-mixing for you.
May we suggest adding a tall boot, tweed blazer, and aviators for an "I'm a third-generation Parisian" effect?
Advertisement