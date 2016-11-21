What You Need To Know About Face Mapping

Do you ever wonder whether those breakouts that somehow always pop on the exact same spot on your face are due to factors other than forgetting to wash your face a couple days ago? Well, according to the concept of face mapping, different flare ups of acne in certain locations all have various causes.
"Face mapping is the ability to see the reflection of the body's organs on each part of the face by observing the face's complexion — such as luster, dullness, and color [and breakouts!] — as well as the tongue and face expression," explains Chinese scholar and co-founder of the skincare line Baszicare Chapman Lee. The history of face mapping dates back several thousands of years to the days of ancient Chinese medicine. And, although the concept has evolved over time, the core ideal remains the same: where you're breaking out is a reflection of what's going on in your body.
But, before you start obsessing over the location of your pimples, Lee notes to let some time pass before you consult a map of any kind. "First of all, we need to make sure that any dark spots or acne aren't caused by poor hygiene or a skin infection," says Lee. "If the symptoms still occur after seven days of daily cleaning or treatment, then we can consider face mapping."
As always, you should keep up with a regular skincare routine but just keep in mind that some of those breakouts can be treated from the inside out. Click through to see a breakdown of the different areas of the face and find out what your breakouts may be telling you.
