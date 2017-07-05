I’m not going to lie: My mental associations with eyelet are pretty, well, basic. I don’t typically associate the style with being badass, or even remotely interesting. But, I’ve got to give eyelet the respect it deserves: It’s a total classic—just take a look back on history! Eyelet, which actually incorporates embroidery and cutwork techniques, can also be called "Broderie anglaise" — French for "English embroidery" — and became associated with England thanks to its popularity there in the 19th century (even though it dates back to 16th-century Czech Republic). In more modern times, it's been worn by everyone from Alexa Chung and Victoria Beckham to Olivia Palermo and Lucy Hale.
I’m glad I’m coming around to the trend because it is going strong this summer, it was last summer, and it will likely continue to be a thing for every summer ever. And it’s not just for awkward family photos on the beach.
Yep, if there’s anything that says summer more than a Hawaiian shirt, it’s a classic eyelet dress, skirt, or top. When done right, it can make you feel as effortless as Jane Birkin (when it’s paired with a wicker basket bag, of course). And, there are tons of brands and bloggers making the trend look cooler and more intricate than ever. I mean, who doesn’t want to frolic around in breathable, all-white ensembles all summer?
So this season, I’m embracing classic eyelet styles and I say you should, too. Click on for a few snaps from Instagram that will convince you to get on board. And if you happen to end up taking photos on the beach in it, well, we promise we won't even judge.