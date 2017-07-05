I’m not going to lie: My mental associations with eyelet are pretty, well, basic. I don’t typically associate the style with being badass, or even remotely interesting. But, I’ve got to give eyelet the respect it deserves: It’s a total classic—just take a look back on history! Eyelet, which actually incorporates embroidery and cutwork techniques, can also be called "Broderie anglaise" — French for "English embroidery" — and became associated with England thanks to its popularity there in the 19th century (even though it dates back to 16th-century Czech Republic). In more modern times, it's been worn by everyone from Alexa Chung and Victoria Beckham to Olivia Palermo and Lucy Hale.