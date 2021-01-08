A good brow tint makes all the difference between an average eyebrow service and a life-changing one — you know, the one that makes you walk down the street smizing like Tyra Banks because your brows just look that good. Brow mascaras and pencils get the job done on the fly, but tinting creates a fuller, thicker look that lasts up to two weeks.
Brow tinting, like most beauty services, is best performed in the hands of experts, but that doesn't mean that it's impossible to execute (and become your own pro) at home. If you've already been tweezing your own hairs in quarantine, investing in a brow-tinting kit can take your arch to the next level. Most kits come complete with the essentials: a dye color of your choice, activator, and application tools. The real task is following instructions (and not leaving the formula on for too long) to avoid ending up with Sharpie-marker brows.
Ahead, we rounded up the top-rated brow-tinting kits on the internet for you to perfect your brows at home.
