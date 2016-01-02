Out Of Brow Pencil? Try This Easy Mascara Hack For Defined Arches

If one of your 2017 resolutions is to step up your brow game, then consider this the hack you need to make your goals a reality — even when you run out of your beloved brow pencil! With this easy trick you can bulk up and define your arches using your favorite mascara. Yep, you'll be ready for anything the next 12 months throws at you, eyebrow-raising antics included.
Watch the video above for the full technique, then try it yourself using the steps below.
Step 1. First, apply mascara onto your lashes as you normally would. This removes excess mascara from the wand.
Step 2. Lightly brush the wand through your brows. Don't press hard or drag the brush over your skin — go slow and build the color. Clean up any excess using a damp cotton swab.
