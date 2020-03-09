8 Everyday Beauty Products You’ll Get The MOST Use Out Of

As much as we love trying out new beauty products in the name of experimenting with eccentric trends, those impulse purchases always seem to end up in the makeup graveyard under our beds after only a few uses. Because, at the end of the day, these temporary trends don't hold a candle to our easy-to-execute, everyday beauty routine. We're talking about the no-makeup makeup, clean-slate sort of beauty look you wear six out of seven days of the week and can probably apply with your eyes closed.