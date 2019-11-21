I Tried A Heated-Wax Face Treatment & My Skin’s Never Looked More Radiant

The half-hour treatment — so quick you could squeeze it in during lunch — works as such: First, you pick between three serum-elixir boosters ("Youth" with pro-collagen peptides for skin-firming effects, "Brightening" with vitamin C and papaya extract to naturally brighten and soothe skin, and "Clarifying" with fine-milled rice powder to reduce oil and shine). After cleansing skin and applying a pH-balancing toner, your serum of choice, and cooling under-eye gels (an optional add-on), the specialist applies the Thermaceutical Wax™ (slowly heated to a safe, soothing temperature) over top for five minutes, delivering the actives deeper into your skin as you relax under the velvety, warm cocoon. Even as it poured rain outside, I felt as if I were basking under the sun for a lovely, fleeting moment.