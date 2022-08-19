These cooling sheets made me a top-sheet believer. No way an exaggeration, the Eucalypso Classic Sheets are all of my bedding dreams come to life. If you haven't heard, Eucalypso Home is a sustainable bedding brand that makes all its stuff from Tencel derived from eucalyptus. That's its secret sauce. The sheets have a silkiness and softness without feeling like I'm about to slip out of my bed. The everything-you-can-ask-for set is under $200, and after you feel how luxe these sheets are, you'll be shocked by how affordable that is. Don't believe me? Then, keep on scrolling to read my full review on the sheets that ruined all other bedding brands for me.
They are described by the brand as "the world's softest and coolest sheets," so it's safe to say I had very high hopes. And long story short, they definitely delivered on that promise. The fabric is 100% certified Tencel Lyocell fiber, which is derived sustainably from Austrian eucalyptus wood. I can only describe it as the love child of cotton and satin — silky smooth without feeling slippery.
The sheets are cooling, antibacterial, and hypoallergenic — there's not much else we can ask for. Every night, I feel like I'm sinking into a cloud. They're the softest, and no other sheets I've owned can compare — even the more expensive ones (sorry, Brooklinen). The set comes with a fitted sheet, top sheet, and two pillowcases. Now, it's been years since I last felt tempted to use a top sheet, but I couldn't resist. I wanted to be surrounded by the silky smoothness of the fabric, so the top sheet it was. Wow, a game-changer. I definitely noticed a difference in temperature. I don't wake up too hot anymore because of my thick comforter, thanks to these heavenly sheets.
I was impressed even when I first got the package. This branding is impeccable. I felt like I was receiving a thoughtful and expensive gift. Getting a regular package isn't a deal-breaker or anything, but receiving it so beautifully like this gives it a nice touch.
The only slightly negative thing I can even think of is the care instructions. Obviously, it's laundry-safe on the gentle cycle, but it does say "line-dry if possible" with drying at low as another option. Not a huge deal, especially considering the nature of the antibacterial and hypoallergenic materials means you don't need to wash it as frequently.
I truly fell in love with these sheets, and I don't think I could ever go back to any other brand.
