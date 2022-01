It took about two to three weeks for my kit to arrive (which was fine by me since I wasn't in a rush), so keep that in mind when ordering. As you can see in the image above, everything arrived neatly encased in a slim cardboard box — no unnecessary bells and whistles. The seller offers an optional add-on of a small porcelain heart to practice before tackling your project. I passed, which ended up making the stakes higher when I sat down to start in on piecing my bowl back together. It took a while for me to get the hang of mixing the glue and gold powder together and applying it before the glue began to dry and solidify. In hindsight, I wish I had the extra piece to practice on beforehand. I'm more or else fine with my end results, though — perfection is overrated. I admittedly struggled a bit with not getting the glue everywhere on my bowl (and went through many more pairs of gloves since I got glue and powder on those, too), but that has nothing to do with the kit and everything to do with my user error.