The Difficult Reality Of Being Estranged From Your Family

That was when being kicked out became permanent. I had escaped nearly a decade of abuse. At first, I was only estranged from my adoptive mother and some family members who were close to her. But a couple of years ago my adoptive father decided he no longer supported me or believed in the abuse I had experienced so I was essentially disowned by him. Although he has since reached out to me, it was on the terms that I retract all I had said about my abuser and come back to live with her – despite me being an adult – which I am not prepared to do.