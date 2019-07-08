Essence Festival Brought The Best Curls & Braids To NOLA

For the 25th year in a row, Black women flocked to New Orleans to attend Essence Festival, a three-day experience made to celebrate Black culture, history, and entrepreneurship. The event brought out the best in music (with headliners including Missy Elliott, Mary J. Blige, and Pharrell Williams), the chicest fashion, and — lots — of hair and makeup inspiration.
Attendees put their best styles forward for the festival. Even former First Lady Michelle Obama debuted a new, curly ombré hairstyle during Essence Festival. Some attendees rocked their natural curls, others donned protective styles (like cornrows or box braids), and some turned to accessories to decorate their strands in the Louisiana heat.
The beauty that came out of Essence Fest was the icing on top of a weekend filled with #BlackGirlMagic. Ahead, find some of our favorite looks.