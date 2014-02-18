For seasons, nay years, fashion designer Erdem Moralıoğlu has built a name and business out of florals. His brand’s signature evening dresses are regular red-carpet favorites worn by the Duchess of Cambridge, Michelle Obama, and Keira Knightley.
But, the line that strode down the dimly lit runway in London’s Old Selfridges Hotel wasn’t a greatest hits collection of the label's trademarks. Oh no, instead we were treated to a striking array of dresses, coats, and separates that appeared to hail from another era entirely. A bit of 16th century meets the swinging '60s, if you will. Thick damask and duchess satin provided structure to minidresses in shimmering shades of duck-egg blue, burnished gold, and russet red. These opulent fabrics, normally the go-to for ornate ball gowns, felt fresh and modern when used on dresses and skirts with hemlines more thigh-high than ankle-length. And, we liked the flat sandals that these after-dark looks were paired with. Perhaps, they're the coming season's answer to stiletto heels?
And, as the brand’s pre-fall collection proves, the designer isn’t afraid to step away from his business’ comfort zone, offering exquisite black velvet and patent-leather dresses with elaborate embroidery and a subtle ‘60s slant, courtesy of the A-line silhouette. Erdem’s iconic flower detailing got an appearance in, too, with crystals the size of Gobstoppers adorning silk, square-cut tops and intricate embroidery on satin shift dresses. It was a collection that would thrill its core customers and win over new ones. Including us. Now, all we need is an invite as an excuse to slip into one of these gorgeous creations. Click through to see the entire collection after the jump.