I’m 27, Make $145k & I Spent $266 On Self-Care This Week

Welcome to Refinery29’s Feel Good Diaries, where we chronicle the physical and mental wellness routines of women today, their costs, and whether or not these self-care rituals actually make you feel good.
Today: a woman in New York City spends her week training for a half marathon, getting pizza and wine with a friend, and working from home.
Age: 27
Location: New York, NY
Occupation: Engineer
Salary: $145,000/year
Location: New York, NY
Occupation: Engineer
Salary: $145,000/year
Editor’s Note: This diary was written in April 2022.
Day One
7:30 a.m. — I go to a nearby gym and check in using an app called Flexit because I don't have a gym membership. Flexit is an app that you pay per minute to use at the gym. It has a ton of gyms that participate, and my time costs $.20 per minute. This is a great way to start my week and my Monday. After the gym I feel energized and refreshed, and drink the cold brew I made. $11.41
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
5:30 p.m. — I biked on my stationary Wahoo bike while using Zwift, an application that you can use to connect to their smart bike stand. It’s basically like virtual biking, and you can bike famous routes in places such as New York City, Japan, Paris, and England and see other people biking at the same time. I pay $14 a month for Zwift.
6 p.m. — I was in a rush to meet my friend in the next neighborhood over and normally would walk, but I ended up taking a Citi Bike. I use Citi Bike often because I have a membership that I use to commute to work. We had a dinner of wine and pizza and split the bill. $38.66
Daily Total: $50.07
Day Two
7:30 a.m. — I went to the track to meet with my weekly track club. The workout is 20 laps around the track. I love seeing my friends, challenging myself, the camaraderie, and seeing the sun rise. I picked up running several years ago and have been part of the club since 2021, and we meet three times a week. The yearly membership is $200 for the track club.
5:30 p.m. — I bought a five pack of Pilates classes for $33 each back in December. It was a super challenging advanced pilates class that mainly focused on abs and arms.
7 p.m. — I make a salad for dinner while FaceTiming my friend and play my Nintendo Switch afterwards. I got my Switch as a Christmas present back in 2020, I mostly play Pokemon Unite and Animal Crossing on it. It’s a great way to wind down.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Daily Total: $0
Day Three
8:30 a.m. — I make a banana smoothie. I usually go grocery shopping on Monday mornings and cook on Monday nights, and spend somewhere around $60 to $75 on groceries.
5 p.m. — I ride my stationary bike for an hour and turn on a second screen to watch Severance while biking before work. My favorite lazy workout is just cycling and watching TV for an hour because at least I'm moving. I work from home and spend the majority of my time answering emails and joining meetings.
6:30 p.m. — I’m starving after my hour ride and impatiently waded for my salmon to cook in the oven. I set off the fire alarm a couple times and my neighbor yells at me. This happens every time I cook because I don't have a fan in my kitchen.
Daily Total: $0
Day Four
8:30 a.m. — I use Strava and Whoop to track my four mile run along the water. Strava is $60 for the year. I like my Whoop, it's super helpful for figuring out my recovery and the importance of sleep. Whoop is $359 for two years, which comes out to $14 a month. It’s a chilly morning but it’s my favorite way to start my day, and seeing the view of Manhattan is a necessity.
7:30 p.m. — I head out to watch The Lost City with my friend because I've been feeling down due to the weather and working from home. We buy a large popcorn and cover it in butter. I brought the Trader Joe's Chile Lime Seasoning Blend in my purse to put on it too, and we spend the whole movie giggling. $29.45
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Daily Total: $29.45
Day Five
8:30 a.m. — I head out for a walk with a friend from high school and bring cold brew in a tumbler. I try to move my body before starting work, and before I'm home alone all day with my computer for several hours. We stop at a bakery and I get a chocolate croissant and a ciabatta roll. $5.75
9:30 a.m. — I ride my stationary Wahoo bike again using Zwift and track my workout using my Whoop. I catch up on emails while I ride.
4:20 p.m. — I go to get a facial at a new salon nearby and pay $57 with a $13 tip. My facialist and I have a great conversation — we chat about my skin concerns, and I leave glowing. I try getting a facial once a quarter at this place in my neighborhood. $70
Daily total: $75.75
Day Six
9:45 a.m. — I’m training for a half marathon, so I wake up and head out for a nine mile run. I love seeing the water, people enjoying their Sundays. I finish my run feeling energized.
2:30 p.m. — I signed up for NYC recreation centers when they were encouraging people to sign up and I got a free membership. There are indoor and outdoor pools, community spaces, workout classes, events, and workout equipment. I love getting in the pool once a week for a full body workout and to relax.
7 p.m. — I went to a cafe for the weekly open mic night. I’m floored by the amazing poetry — I feel it's important to expose myself to art. I pay $12 for my beer and subway rides. $12
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Daily total: $12
Day Seven
10 a.m. — I drink my cold brew and hang out at home because it's my rest day. Rest days are incredibly important to me, especially when I'm lifting and running and cycling during the week.
12 p.m. — I head uptown to get brunch with my friend who is also my old roommate. I order the chicken sandwich and biscuits, and we catch up and split the bill. $34.15
4:30 p.m. — I buy new Ilia mascara, eyeliner, and moisturizer from Credo beauty. I needed to restock on essentials and have been needing new eyeliner for awhile and the moisturizer I've been using hasn't been working with my skin. I also buy Ceremonia shampoo, Ursa major facial toner. $65.15
Daily Total: $99.30
Weekly Total: $266.57
Reflection: The biggest and most positive impact on my days is when I start with a workout. The most negative is when I overbook myself and don't give myself enough time to sleep.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT