I’m A College Essay Coach, Make $150k, & Spent $784 On My Wellness Routine This Week

8 p.m. — My Eat Clean Bro food delivery arrives ($252) with enough prepared meals for the week. I place these orders about once a month because sometimes a shortcut is the key to happiness, especially when I know I have a busy week of essay-editing ahead. The kids are busy doing the homework they neglected all weekend, so I watch the latest episode of Succession with my husband, then it’s time for my weekly Everything Shower — a term I recently learned on TikTok for something I’ve always done. The Sunday ritual is just my way of prioritizing self-care before the craziness of the work week sets in. First, I let the shower get nice and steamy, then I shampoo with Vegamour HYDR-8 and slather my hair in Baomint’s Deep Conditioning Treatment. While the mask is in, I exfoliate with Isle of Paradise Body Polish Scrub, then ruin all the benefits of doing so by shaving without shaving cream because it turns out I don’t have any. My bad. But I douse myself with Drunk Elephant’s TLC Glycolic Body Lotion after, so I figure it’s a draw. And now that I’m feeling super-clean and relaxed, not even the fact that a new week of getting up in the 6s can put me in a bad mood. $252