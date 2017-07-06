The sunrise is an amazing natural phenomenon to behold, and it's all the more breathtaking when it takes place above New York City, one of the most photogenic cities in the world. It's worth waking up at the crack of dawn just to witness the sun work its magic on iconic landmarks, transforming the city into a real-life watercolor painting dusted in shades of pink, orange and periwinkle.
You're guaranteed a mesmerizing experience from pretty much anywhere in the city, but there are a few vantage points that inspire more Instagram likes than the rest. Ahead, we've rounded up the prime viewing spots to watch the sun rise over the city that never sleeps.