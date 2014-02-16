One of the most surprising new designers to land a recent red-carpet hit was Emilia Wickstead. She dressed Caitlin Fitzpatrick in a stunning retro-meets-regal, baby-blue creation for the Golden Globes. The London-based designer has been creating made-to-measure frocks since 2008, but we're betting that 2014 is going to be the year her name is uttered in the same breath as Alberta Ferretti, Elie Saab, and Marchesa.
Need evidence? Her fall '14 collection is rife with paparazzi stunners. Thick, ribbed jerseys, silken neoprenes, and two-ply tweeds created substantial, A-line shapes that were as dramatic as a new-look lady but a whole lot more cyborg-ish (which — at least in our books — is a really cool thing). Lined in strands of pearls, the stiff skirts and pants looked nearly two-dimensional in their construction and bounced and swayed along the runway like a paper-doll wardrobe.
Cut just above the ankle with torsos cinched a little above the natural waistline, the Wickstead silhouette creates mile-long legs, even if you're far from towering. From its white crepe suit with an exaggerated collar (so Tilda!) to a pink mock-neck dress that was the epitome of minimalist elegance (so Cate!), this was a collection destined to be worn by the brave-hearted on the red carpet.
But, even if you won't be accepting any Oscars soon (nor have red-carpet events in your near future), there were plenty of styling tricks to take away from the show. For one, the layering piece of the moment is a ribbed turtleneck that can be worn underneath thick jumpsuits, ball skirts, cropped jackets, and more. Second is the use of black trouser socks adorned with the same thin parade of pearls going down the back seam. They add a surprising bit of elegance in a au courant trend that seems more fitted for dads mowing lawns than ladies doing brunch.