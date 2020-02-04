I've questioned that a fair amount. Because at a certain point I was asking myself — why am I doing this? Am I doing this for fame? Am I doing this just to be seen? To prove something to my family? Is it just shallow and ego-driven? Because if that is why I'm doing this, that’s not satiating to a soul, so I don't know if I should do it. But beyond the ego of social media, which arguably can be a hollow environment, I do have a core intention that I want to try to do good in a weird way. That might seem a little bit silly considering my content seems absurd, but I do have a master plan that I want to try to help [people] with how annoying I am in some way.