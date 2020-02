It used to be “ Showing what I looked like when I was normal ,” because at the time it was kind of a thesis statement of where I was, and I had such an elated feeling afterwards. Now I really like my birthday videos, which I film as a selfish little memory of coziness for me. And then I also like doing these weird cooking in weird places videos right now, so I like " How to make an arugula salad in a public bathroom " — that one was fun. The way I come up with videos is I evaluate how I’m feeling and think of what will make me feel good, so that day I knew I needed to do some mischievous bullshit. I have always secretly been really into cooking, so I thought it would be funny to pair my passion and specific opinions about high quality food with the low-brow element of being beside a public toilet. I always want to make something that helps me feel good and also is something I haven’t seen before.