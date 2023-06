I Was Bullied Off Of YouTube In Middle School. Here’s How I Found My Voice

I began to post my videos on Instagram, not caring who found them because they were mine. And this time nobody was going to take them away from me. When I created my TikTok in 2020, I made it a point to not hide under anybody else's name and proudly displayed mine — Emely With An E, aka Emely Moreno . Even though my content no longer revolved around singing and dancing, I used those same qualities I admired in my mom to tell my stories, whether that’s my past experiences as a server, glimpses into surreal moments in my life, or how I resolved issues in the past. I am much more of an open book than I could have dreamed of as a kid. There’s no way I would have had the courage to tell others about the humiliation I endured in middle school.