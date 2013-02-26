The folks at Elizabeth Arden must have sensed that we were down in the February dumps, and they delivered with a knock-your-wool-socks-off New York In Bloom line. It includes everything from the brand's first-ever nail polishes (nifty double-ended pens that include both a color and a top coat) to the latest incarnation of its famous Green Tea fragrance (this one includes honeysuckle for the sublest hint of sweetness). The best part? Almost every product in the line is either petal-colored or adorned with sweet flowers, an adorable reminder that real buds will be springing very, very soon. In the meantime, we'll be sweeping on the shimmery, multi-shade bronzer and looking out the window for the first hints of green. Spring, we're so ready for you.