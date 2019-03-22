This $8 Primer Just Sold Out For The Fifth Time

You always want what you can’t have — especially when it comes to beauty products. That’s why we’re getting the inside scoop from your favorite retailers on what’s selling out right now, how to sign up for waitlists, and where to go to find the next best thing. Because if everyone’s buying it, you know it has to be good.
While some would argue that real success comes with five-star reviews, we'd say that it all comes down to a product's sell-out status. When people are anticipating a product so much that is disappears off shelves within a matter of hours, well, we want to know what all the hype is about. And E.L.F.'s Poreless Putty Primer has sold out five times since its launch last November.
Just this week, the restock came and went, with the primer selling at the rate of one jar every three seconds. The thirst is clearly real for a primer that delivers all-day wear and a smooth finish. With this level of popularity, the drugstore primer has even caught scalpers' interest and is going for double the retail price on eBay. (Granted, it's only $8 in the first place, but still).
If you missed out on the most recent restock and are still in the market for a pore-blurring primer, we've rounded up some alternatives that you can snag right now — no waiting required.
