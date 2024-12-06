15 e.l.f. Products That Aren’t Viral Yet (But Totally Should Be)

There’s nothing quite like discovering a beauty product so good, it becomes an instant staple in your routine. But when that new find also happens to be affordable? That’s the kind of joy that makes us want to shout it from the mountaintops (or, more realistically, share it with the group chat). And, when it comes to budget-friendly beauty that never skimps on quality, there is no one out here doing it like e.l.f. Cosmetics.
You’re probably already familiar with a few e.l.f. products that have gone viral. Fan favorites like the Power Grip Primer and Halo Glow Powder Puff have each gained over 100 million views on TikTok. But here’s the thing: While some e.l.f. products have skyrocketed to internet fame, the brand offers so many more hidden gems that are equally as impressive. They deserve just as much social media hype, and we’re fully convinced they’ll have their moment in 2025.
Ahead, our editors have nominated 15 underrated e.l.f. buys they have personally tried, tested, and vetted — all at $12 or less. From new launches to under-the-radar classics, meet your next generation of beauty holy grails.
All linked products are independently selected by our editors. If you purchase any of these products, we may earn a commission.
