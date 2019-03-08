Winter's officially on its way out, and with it, our flaky, dry-skin woes as well. That's right — we're manifesting all the ways to get our glow on this season, thanks to one exciting launch in particular. Last year, ELEMIS debuted its Superfood line, a nourishing pack of pre-biotic skin-care products that merges concentrated supergreens and superfruits with scientific expertise. (Think of it like a delicious green juice for your skin.) Much to our delight, this vegan-friendly, cruelty-free line is now expanding, with the addition of four innovative products: a glow-ready mist, a jelly exfoliant, and two antioxidant-packed face masks.
Our personal favorite of the bunch, the Kefir-Tea Mist is a total game-changer: It hydrates, primes, sets, and refreshes. The four-in-one treatment utilizes rooibos-tea extract and kefir ferment to soothe and brighten skin, along with aloe vera and coconut water to balance and hydrate. You can use it as a toner or a primer pre-makeup — or to lock in your look afterwards. (We'll be keeping it at our desk for round-the-clock refreshment, thank you very much.)
Rounding out the mix, the Blackcurrant Jelly Exfoliator gently polishes skin with blackcurrant fruit pulp, the Vital Veggie Mask reveals radiance with passionfruit acids and vitamin C, and the Berry Boost Smoothing Mask detoxifies pores with Brazilian purple clay. (We highly suggest wearing either mask while binge-watching that new series your coworkers keep raving about.) You can thank the pre-biotics in all of the Superfood products for keeping out pollutants, locking in moisture, and lending that natural glow.
So go ahead and shop the new members of the Superfood squad, just below.
Anyone else suddenly craving an açaí bowl?
