Our personal favorite of the bunch, the Kefir-Tea Mist is a total game-changer: It hydrates, primes, sets, and refreshes. The four-in-one treatment utilizes rooibos-tea extract and kefir ferment to soothe and brighten skin, along with aloe vera and coconut water to balance and hydrate. You can use it as a toner or a primer pre-makeup — or to lock in your look afterwards. (We'll be keeping it at our desk for round-the-clock refreshment, thank you very much.)