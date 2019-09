Winter's officially on its way out, and with it, our flaky, dry-skin woes as well. That's right — we're manifesting all the ways to get our glow on this season, thanks to one exciting launch in particular. Last year, ELEMIS debuted its Superfood line, a nourishing pack of pre-biotic skin-care products that merges concentrated supergreens and superfruits with scientific expertise. (Think of it like a delicious green juice for your skin.) Much to our delight, this vegan-friendly, cruelty-free line is now expanding, with the addition of four innovative products: a glow-ready mist, a jelly exfoliant, and two antioxidant-packed face masks.