Pennsylvania Man Threatens To Shoot Up Polling Place

A Pennsylvania man faces charges of terroristic threats and disorderly conduct after allegedly threatening to “shoot up” a polling place.
Pittsburgh’s CBS 2 reports that Christopher Thomas Queen, 48, of Washington County, Pennsylvania was told by poll workers at the South Franklin Fire Hall that he was not registered to vote. Queen became angry and, according to a report from the Pennsylvania State Police, told poll workers he was "going to get a gun, then return and 'shoot up' this polling station."
According to some reports, Queen also stated he’d been “bribed with a gun to vote 'straight party'.”
Pennsylvania State Trooper Robert Broadwater says that, “It's believed that [Queen] has some mental health issues.” He has faced charges of disorderly conduct and simple assault in the past.
Queen was taken into custody without incident and is currently in custody on $10,000 bail. He will appear in court on November 19th.
