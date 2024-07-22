“When I became lieutenant governor, it happened kind of fast, and I was asking myself, ‘Why me? Why now?’” Matos says. “And I went to a vaccination-planning site in one community here in Rhode Island. And when I got there, there was a group of young people, mostly girls of color, and when they saw me they started clapping. I realized that they were so happy to see someone who looks like them in a leadership position in the state of Rhode Island. I think that's why it's important because there is a next generation of young women of color that have the opportunity to see people that look like them in leadership positions. It's important because they're able to say: ‘Well, if she can do it, so can I.’”