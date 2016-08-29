As beauty editors, we're exposed to a ton of seriously cool product swag. But truth be told, just because it's new, expensive, or innovative doesn't necessarily make it amazing. In fact, if you were to raid our medicine cabinets, you'd find a high/low mix of popular cult classics and, well, kind of weird formulas.
Hidden away in most of our bathrooms, right behind our expensive face creams and toners, are a handful of products that are straight-up strange. But they're things we reach for because they get the job done better than anything else.
Ahead, find the most head-scratching buys that line our shelves — because sometimes nontraditional is just better.
Hidden away in most of our bathrooms, right behind our expensive face creams and toners, are a handful of products that are straight-up strange. But they're things we reach for because they get the job done better than anything else.
Ahead, find the most head-scratching buys that line our shelves — because sometimes nontraditional is just better.