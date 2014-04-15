Overachievers: 7 So-Fresh Face Cleansers

Your cleanser is the workhorse of your skin-care routine: It does a whole lot for not much acclaim. Usually, it's upstaged by the fancy lotions and potions you apply after your face is squeaky clean. But, that cleanser lays down the foundation for the rest of your regimen, which is why it's so important that you're using the best one for your skin.
A good way to know when your cleanser isn't doing its job? If you wipe your face on your towel and see streaks of makeup left behind. Or, if your skin feels tight or scratchy after you use it, then it's time to toss that wash and try something new. But, what?
If you're at a loss, don't worry, because we put together a list of seven of our favorite cleansers. These R29-approved, tried-and-tested washes will get your makeup off, clear away that dirt and grime, and make your face feel soft and supple. Some of them are fancy, some of them are high-tech, and some are good ol' drugstore basics — but the one thing they all have in common is that they get the job done. And, at the end of the day, when you're ready to wash the day off your face in the most hassle-free way possible, isn't that all that really matters?