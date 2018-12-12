Unless you're holiday shopping online — and sometimes even then — it takes the tactical planning of a military operation to avoid multiple stops and then having to double back because you forgot something. Caveat: eBay, where if it's on their wish list, it's ready for you to buy, all in one go.
You might know the retailer as the place to unearth rare finds (and it is), but you don't have to search very hard at all to discover chic, on-trend gifts from A1 brands such as Louis Vuitton and Moncler. Besides, we've already compiled eight most-fashionable-friend-worthy ideas ahead, so you can put your feet up. This year, retracing your steps definitely won't be necessary.