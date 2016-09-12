8 Wine & Cheese Pairings That Will Make You Feel Like A Grown-Up

If you're trying to make a perfect match, Hernandez says that you should "start with the cheese and go from there." You need to consider its texture — is it an aged, hard cheese? Or are you in love with a creamy, rich cheese? That helps to inform your choice of wine.



If that still sounds too complex, there's also this handy wine-and-cheese pairing rhyme that is too easy to forget: "'If it grows together, it goes together,' which is a general way of saying, if they’re from the same place, they pair well," says Hernandez. A prime example, Parmigiano-Reggiano from Emilia-Romagna in Italy, and sparkling Lambrusco from the same region.



At the end of the day, any combination of wine and cheese is a win — after all, it's the nectar of the gods. Hernandez says the thing to remember when experimenting is that "some pairings will blow your mind — salty blue cheese with a sweet icewine, for instance — while a mismatch will at worst be just weird. Don’t overthink it. You’ve got wine, you’ve got cheese: You’re already winning at life."



If you're still worried about going astray, scroll down to see some easy wine and cheese pairings we've already put together. Click through to see which wine pairs best with each cheese — and tips from Hernandez about each coupling. Cheers!

