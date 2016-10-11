6 Soups-In-A-Jar That Will Become Your New Obsession

Here at Refinery29, our jar obsession runs deep. We pack our breakfasts, snacks, and lunches in jars. And now that it's officially fall, we're already thinking about jarred-soup meals.
To take things one step further, and to inspire the perpetual food-stagrammer in all of us, we decided to make a jarred-soup rainbow. Kind of like those Starbucks rainbow drinks, where you really wanted to buy them all just for the pic.
Except, these six soups are healthy, quick (they each take only 30-minutes to make), and at the end of the day you'll have the perfect photo AND an awesome dinner. Not to mention leftovers for an easy lunch to pack for work the next day. Scroll through for all six colorful soups-in-a-jar, and get ready to make your own edible rainbow.
