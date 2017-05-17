Are cookies ever out of season? No. And even though we'd ten of out ten times tell you it's never too hot to eat a cookie, we would are be guilty of professing that it could be too hot to bake them. When sweltering summertime rolls in and the last thing we want to do is sweat it out over our ovens for a fresh batch, what's a cookie craver to do? Enter the no-bake recipe.
We're not talking raw dough here; no bake cookies are for the most part vegan (i.e. egg-free) and can also usually be made totally sans gluten. Sure, they may not be piping hot with melty chocolate chips — but all those sweet and creamy flavors are still there. Plus you won't be baked alive in your apartment during the process. We've rounded up ten straightforward and fast recipes for you to keep oh hand as the temperatures, and your cookie cravings, rise. Click on for classic chocolate-chippers, crunchy peanut butters, and even a unicorn sugar cookie or two.