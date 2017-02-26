5 Hacks For A Healthier Week

Prime your mind and body with this seven-minute mindful "Rise" workout. You'll feel grounded and grateful in less time than it takes to finish your coffee. (Well + Good)
If you're trying to avoid a hangover, you'll have a better chance of staying headache-free if you stick with one type of alcohol rather than sugary cocktails. That's not because the sugar somehow makes your body absorb more alcohol, but because it masks the taste of liquor — and that makes it easier to drink more than you were planning without realizing.
Just because you're short on time in the morning doesn't mean you can't get yourself a filling, nutritious breakfast. It just means you might have to start the process the night before. Juevos rancheros in a jar, anyone? (Women's Health)
To make your chips-and-salsa snacking a little more satisfying, try mixing in cottage cheese. That extra protein will keep you going — and it might even help you get to sleep. (Health)
