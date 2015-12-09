9 Ways To Stop Wasting Money, Now

You don’t blow your paycheck on designer clothes you can’t afford and you don’t eat out at five-star restaurants five days a week. So where in the world is all your money going?
Sometimes, it’s the seemingly small, everyday costs that come back to haunt you and shrink your bank account, little by little. Hidden fees, mindless purchases, and impulse buys can eat away at your savings more than the occasional splurge. With 2016 a few weeks away, it’s time to start paying attention to the ways you’re overspending on a daily basis. You might be surprised what you find when you take a good, hard look at your spending habits.
Ahead, 9 painless ways you can cut down on mindless spending. Every cent really does count, especially when you’re saving for something you really want.
