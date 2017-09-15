There's no sense in denying it any longer — fall is officially creeping up on us. Bring on the tailgates, backyard bonfires, and patio dinner parties. Unfortunately, with normal work hours resuming (no more sneaking out early on Fridays) and life kicking back into hyperdrive, we're more crunched for time than we've been in months.
That doesn't have to mean showing up to the party with grocery-store cookies or a bottle of long-forgotten Chardonnay. No, we're proudly more extra than that. Ahead, we're dishing out six surprisingly simple, delightfully seasonal recipes that will wow friends and fam — and are lightyears ahead of the whole pumpkin-spice-everything shtick, too (okay okay, we included one). From warm, gooey goat cheese to Parmesan-crusted butternut-squash fries with Simply Ranch dip, these sweet and savory snacks will have us going for seconds faster than we can clean our plates.