Beyond the turkey, stuffing, and cranberry sauce, no Friendsgiving feast is complete without an on-theme tablescape. But before you blow your entire budget on decor you'll only use once, take the DIY approach instead. After all, very few things scream "fall" like the sight of pinecones — and Mother Nature has them for free. To make your pinecones really stand out, we teamed up with American Express (which recently launched its Cash Magnet® Card ) for a super-easy DIY tutorial involving festive paint colors to create a cool ombré effect. Once your pinecones are done, you can use them as a cute way to display place cards. Watch the video above to see how it all comes together, then check out the instructions below to make the decor for yourself at home.