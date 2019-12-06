You know those people who are so instinctively, innately, annoyingly good at giving gifts? The ones who pick up on the subtlest cues, the most random bits of information, and somehow magically recall them months later — just in time for the holidays — to procure a special, super-thoughtful gift that you'll probably cherish for all of eternity? Whose primary love language is gift-giving (as opposed to its arguably more fun counterpart, gift-receiving)? Yeah, I'm not one of those people.
If you, like me, struggle with gift-giving — even after you tell yourself that this year is going to be different, that you'll start planning months in advance, that you'll keep an ongoing "Notes" tab dedicated to potential gifts for all the loved ones in your life (though it never works out) — then you probably need some help.
Enter Ulta Beauty and its extensive range of pretty makeup palettes, cute beauty minis that look like ornaments, and pre-packaged sets that require no wrapping — all of which make for excellent gifts. And to make things even easier, the beauty emporium has deployed a "Buy Online, Pick-Up in Store" service for last-minute shoppers. Ahead, take a look at the most giftable items. For once, this anxiety-ridden season all of a sudden seems much more manageable.