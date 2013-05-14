There’s really nothing that beats the aromatic appeal of waltzing through a lush garden, except perhaps bottling up all those fresh elements and slathering them over your body and face, especially when they possess a certain je ne sais quoi .
That’s where Earth Tu Face comes in. The Northern California-based line completely flipped our worlds upside down after one swipe of its softly fragranced, addicting Skin Stick. From there, it became a full-blown obsession into its other plant-based products. Handmade in Marin by the expert herbalists Marina Storm and Sarah Buscho, the line intersects eco-conscious integrity with high-style packaging — talk about a double whammy. From milky, goes-on-like-butter lotions to a serum that has sent editors in a tizzy (yes, even those at Vogue and W), we’re absolutely enamored with Earth Tu Face and think you should be, too, so we’ve rounded up our top picks from the lovely line. Their M.O.? If you wouldn’t put it in your mouth, don’t put it on your face! We'll cheers to that.