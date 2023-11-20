Dyson’s Black Friday Deals Arrived Early — & Are Very Good

At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy or click on something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
If there's one time of year to purchase a Dyson, it's Black Friday (which has evolved from a single shopping holiday to an entire week of internet-breaking deals). Whether you're eyeing a sleek new vacuum or a salon-worthy piece of beauty tech, the innovative devices come at a premium, which makes Cyber szn a uniquely opportune moment to knock some dollars off your investment.
We've raved about the brand numerous times — it's no exaggeration to say that its suite of hair tools truly changed the game for this writer — and this year, Dyson has outdone itself with its Black Friday deals. From price-slashed Airwraps and stick vacuums to unprecedented discounts on the recently launched Dyson Supersonic Origin, keep reading to scope out your Dyson game plan this Black Friday.
Dates: 11/06 - 11/28
Promo: Save $100 on the Dyson Supersonic Origin Hair Dryer and Supersonic Hair Dryer Ceramic Pop
Dyson's inaugural hair tool is still the GOAT among hair dryers, and there's no better time to make it yours than during Black Friday. The entry-level Supersonic Origin (which is currently out of stock online, but here's hoping for an imminent restock) is already Dyson's most affordable model at $399.99 but is slashed down to $299.99. Plus, you can choose two additional complimentary attachments (worth up to $79.98) at checkout with the purchase of any Supersonic.
Dates: 11/20 - 11/27
Promo: Up to $250 Off Dyson home technology
If you're in the market to upgrade your old vacuum, Dyson has Black Friday offers to sweeten the deal. Several of its bestselling vacuum models — including the V8, V11, V12, and V15 — are being marked down for the occasion. While run times, weight, and other specs vary, any model will provide you with clean floors and carpets in a few passes — without the tangle of cords.
Ready to splurge on a status air purifier? Say less — Dyson has several models on sale this year, ranging from the Pure Hot + Cool Link (a steal at under $450) as well as the souped-up Purifier Humidify + Cool, which removes 99.97% of air pollutants from your space.