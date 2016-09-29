Why Dubai Needs To Be Your Next Destination

You've seen Tom Cruise scale the Burj Khalifa. You've heard about the bottomless, all-day brunches. You're dying to prolong summer just a teensy bit longer. It's undeniable: A trip to Dubai is in your future — or at least on your mind.
If you're still unsure, London-based global-communications pro Chimere Cisse's travelogue will tip the scales. Dubai, which she often uses as a pit stop en route to visiting family in her native Australia, is a sensory overload where celebrations of excess and traditional values jockey for prominence. Because of this, Cisse has found that she can bask by the pool or hit the dance floor one night, then trek through the desert the next.
Sound appealing? We're pretty sure Cisse's take on things will seal the deal.
